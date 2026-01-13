Dave Edwards: Competitive Wolves have come a long way on current form

Recent performances have given Rob Edwards some breathing space to make changes, but it was fascinating to see him name a strong line-up at Molineux.

I was glad he did make changes that needed to be made, such as resting Mateus Mane. That was a really smart decision because he's played so much football in the last couple of weeks on some big occasions and it was really important to bring him out, but still get him some minutes in the game.

All the other changes he made didn't weaken Wolves too much and there were opportunities for players coming in, players who needed a few more minutes and it was a big opportunity for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Edwards showed a lot of respect for the competition and to Shrewsbury as well. They would have been hoping to see a lot of kids playing but it wasn't to be and they got off to a really good start.

You could tell from the first moment that the players were on it. They were passing the ball really crisp, moving it quickly through the lines, being very progressive trying to move it forward when they could.

The interlinking play between the front two in Larsen and Hwang Hee-chan, as well as Jhon Arias joining in, worked extremely well and they scored two quick goals to settle the nerves.

Hwang's movement was brilliant throughout the whole game. That's something that I've spoken about a lot in the column recently - I want to see more of those little darting runs into that left channel. It's such an outlet for Wolves and now he looks like a completely different player to a month ago with his confidence.