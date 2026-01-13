AFC Telford United star Matty Stenson named league player of the month

The Bucks' record goalscorer contributed five goals last month, lifting Telford up the table and firing them into the fourth round of the FA Trophy.

Stenson also reached several personal milestones, making his 100th appearance for the club and also surpassing Andy Brown’s club record of 56 goals in the AFC era - since extending that to 60.

A panel chose Stenson for the award over Michael Afuye (Radcliffe), Reece Devine (Kidderminster Harriers) and Paul Blackett (South Shields), with a trophy to be presented to him in due course.

The Bucks are still waiting to play Hornchurch in the Trophy after that tie was postponed for a second time on Tuesday night - this time for a waterlogged pitch, following Saturday's big freeze.