The 34-year-old takes the reins at The Hawthorns after Ryan Mason was sacked following a rotten ten match away losing run in the Championship.

The run of form under the former Tottenham coach saw Albion drop as low as 18th in the Championship table - just seven points above the relegation zone.

Now Ramsay is tasked with turning around Albion's fortunes in the second half of the season - starting with a home clash against Middlesbrough at The Hawthorns on Friday night.

Ramsay spoke to the club's media on Monday for the first time since taking the job - and will meet with the press on Wednesday alongside owner Shilen Patel.

A lot has been made of Ramsay's coaching journey and his style of play, having led Minnesota United to impressive finishes in the MLS in the past two campaigns.

Asked about what his side will look like - he used one key word to describe his management style and explained what he wants to see from his West Brom players.

He said: “I’d like to use the word clarity when describing my management style and the way I want to see us play.

Ramsay has had a number of coaching roles - including with the Wales national team

“I want to be very clear with the players and I want the expectations to be very clear.

"I want them to feel like it’s absolutely clear as to what is expected of them and how the team is set up to win games. I want the fans to be in our stadium knowing what to expect.

“I want to be very clear how we’re trying to win games and how we’re trying to move the club forward. I don’t want anyone to be uncertain in that sense.

“What that amounts to is an ability to control games with and without the ball. It will be a really important thing for us that we have a very strong idea of how control comes our way both with and without the ball.

“If we can get that balance right, what we’ll see is an incredibly competitive team that is capable of having a chance of winning every week and one that feels really sure of itself.

“That’s a big thing for me, that the team feels really sure of itself and has that level of confidence going into games. If the team can reach a really good version of itself week-to-week, then we will get everything that comes with that.”