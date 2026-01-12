Wolves' stance on key defender revealed amid transfer interest

The 28-year-old, who has recently been away with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, is attracting interest from other clubs and Wolves have already turned down an offer from Besiktas.

The Turkish side made an offer to loan him for a fee of around £1.7million (€2million), with the option to buy of just under £8.7million (€10million), but it was swiftly rejected.

The Express & Star understands that Wolves are not keen to loan the defender this month, but could be open to a move that included an obligation to buy Agbadou, or a straight permanent deal.