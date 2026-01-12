Wolves Fans' Verdict v Shrewsbury Town: An FA Cup performance to enjoy!

Clive Smith

The feel good factor continues - it's not been this good since our six in a row.

The early goal last week set the tone and it was even better this time around. Two nicely worked goals saw Larsen score and provide an assist for Arias inside a dozen minutes. A needless challenge gave a penalty away but when Larsen intercepted the goalkeeper's pass and tapped into an open net from 30 yards any jeopardy was removed.

Another second half to sit back and enjoy. I could get used to this. It was a real pleasure frankly. Never mind the level of the opposition, our running off the ball was something we usually only see from teams playing against us.

We had more time on the ball and, because we passed the ball quicker, were able to use the space well. A mixture of long and short balls were too much for Shrewsbury to handle.