The 34-year-old penned a two-and-a-half year deal at the club and will take training on Monday, with Ramsay also bringing Minnesota assistant boss Dennis Lawrence with him to the club.

He arrives with Albion on a ten game losing away streak in the league and sitting 18th in the Championship table.

Although they delivered a bright spark in an otherwise dull season on Sunday - winning in the FA Cup courtesy of Ollie Bostock's crucial penalty in a shoot-out at Swansea City.

When a new manager arrives, it gives players who have been out in the cold a chance to prove their worth. So who could get a new lease of life under the incoming Baggies head coach?

Dike wasn't just out in the cold - he was frozen solid.

After battling back to fitness he just was not fancied by Ryan Mason at all. But he came straight into the side at Swansea and showed flashes of what Albion fans have had small glimpses of in the past.

He was rusty, which is to be expected, but will have benefitted from his hour long spell on the pitch.

He is arguably the biggest name who could be rejuvenated under Ramsay. Aune Heggebo is having an impressive campaign so far, but Dike may just get more opportunities even if they are from the bench.