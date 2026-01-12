The New Saints will go again after Storm Goretti

The match was originally scheduled to be played last Friday night, but was postponed, just like the other scheduled five top-flight fixtures, owing to the impact of Storm Goretti.

TNS against Colwyn Bay, along with the other five remaining phase one games, have quickly been rearranged for this evening. The JD Cymru Premier will then split into the the top six and bottom six for the final months of the campaign, with Saints, as leaders, competing in the Championship Conference, while the bottom six clubs go into the Play-Off Conference.

TNS are currently four points clear of second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads following last Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Bala Town at Park Hall. Colwyn Bay head to Oswestry tonight in fifth position in the table as they look to secure a top six spot.

Saints drew 1-1 with tonight’s opponents when the clubs last met at Colwyn Bay in August. Top scorer Jordan Williams gave Saints the lead early in the second half that day, with Aeron Edwards, a former TNS player, pulling Colwyn Bay level.

TNS head coach Craig Harrison added to his squad last week by signing midfielder Eoin Farrell.

