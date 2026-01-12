Telford Tigers return to winning ways against high-fliers Sheffield Steeldogs

Rhodes Mitchell-King opened the scoring inside the opening three minutes of the first period when he pinged a low feed from Eric Henderson into the top corner.

Walker Sommer equalised for the Steeldogs just 27 seconds into the second period, before Bair Gendunov completed the turnaround the fire the visitors into the lead.

Scott McKenzie got Tigers back on level terms and Harry Ferguson restored their lead less than two minutes later when he added the finishing touches to a sweeping attack.

Tigers returned to winning ways, as they sit fifth in the table. (Image by Lauren Rankin)

Tigers doubled their advantage when Tate Shudra continued his fine form in front of goal to get among the scorers again.

Shudra bagged his brace seconds before the end of the second period, although Steeldogs put up a fight to reduce the arrears thanks to Liam Steele.

However, in their attempts to salvage something from the contest, Tigers killed them off when David Thomson dinked home a finish from a narrow angle at the death.

Telford sit fifth in the NIHL National League standings after 34 matches, while Steeldogs remain in second spot.