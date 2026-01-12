Liam Keen analysis: Wolves flex Premier League muscles in FA Cup domination

Although Wolves came into the game unbeaten in three and in a better place than previously, they are still bottom of the Premier League and destined for relegation, while Salop are battling the drop in League Two and in poor form.

But as the top flight side, it was incumbent on Wolves to flex their Premier League muscles and they were able to add some shine to a dominant victory.

The first sign that Wolves were taking the game seriously was the starting XI - and perhaps more interestingly - the squad selection.

Wonderkid Mateus Mane was on the bench, as expected, while Tawanda Chirewa continues to be around it despite a lack of minutes. Other than that, not a single young player was involved.

The likes of Temple Ojinnaka, Enso Gonzalez and Luke Rawlings did not get a sniff as Rob Edwards made it explicitly clear that he wanted to win the game.

It made a lot of sense, too. Why risk a potential banana skin and waste the current momentum the team have been able to gather?

With five changes to the starting XI, Wolves were able to play a strong side full of first team players, but still rotate enough to keep some happy.

Edwards said: "I'd be stupid in the position I'm in at the moment to make wholesale changes when we're just starting to build some momentum and we're starting to see the team maybe click a little bit.