"It was a perfect day" - Wolves goalscorer on his return from injury

The 22-year-old has been sidelined since the end of October with a groin injury that required surgery, but he made a triumphant return off the bench to score Wolves' fifth goal at Molineux on Saturday.

Gomes admits he found the injury difficult to deal with, but he is now relishing being back on the pitch and making an impact in a Wolves shirt.

"It was a perfect day, a perfect return," he said.

"It was a difficult moment for me, not playing, not doing what I love to do, which is playing.

"I had an injury, a surgery, but everything went perfect. The treatment staff did an amazing job with me.

"I'm very proud of the first game and the goal. I'm very, very happy and I need to keep going.

"I feel good. I did a lot of work, a lot of running.

"It was very good. Like I said, an amazing job from the staff. That's why I'm like this.