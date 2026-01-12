"I'm ready for it" - new Shrewsbury Town signing Trey Ogunsuyi on his goals in Shropshire

The 19-year-old signed for Salop on Friday just in time to be allowed to feature in Saturday's FA Cup third-round defeat against Wolves at Molineux.

More importantly ahead is a crucial League Two six-pointer at home to Harrogate Town on Saturday, with Salop just the right side of the survival line and Harrogate one point and one place below it.

"I'm looking forward to it," said the teenager, who has joined on loan from Sunderland. "Obviously, I know it's a big game, so three points will help. I'm ready for it and the lads are ready."

Ogunsuyi spent the first half of the season on loan at Falkirk - where he made nine appearances in the Scottish Premiership, including a start at Celtic Park in a 4-0 defeat by the reigning champions north of the border.

"I took everything on board - it's helped me grow," said the striker of his first loan spell away from Sunderland, for whom he made a name for himself by starring for the under-18s and under-21s last season.

Trey Ogunsuyi played nine times for Falkirk during the first half of the season Picture: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

He scored 19 goals for the Black Cats' youth sides - including netting nine times in 10 Premier League 2 appearances.

"That season I was just scoring every game," he said. "I just felt like every game I was just getting better and better and the chances just felt like normal.

"So, it was a really good season for me that season and I was pushing with the first team."

His form at youth level led to a Sunderland debut as an extra-time substitute against Stoke City in the FA Cup.

It also caught the eye of scouts and managers up and down the country, including Shrewsbury's Michael Appleton - who said Ogunsuyi was a long-term target of his.

So just what did the Salop boss say to him to convince him to move to Shropshire until the end of the season?

"He said quite a lot of things, you know," revealed Ogunsuyi. "A lot of things that put confidence in me to persuade me and all those things that just made me go like 'yeah he really believes in me and I can make a difference'."

Trey Ogunsuyi making his senior Sunderland debut in an FA Cup tie against Stoke City a year ago (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The teenager was back in Sunderland for little over a week after the end of his first loan spell at Falkirk, before he was back on the road to Shrewsbury.

And though he was in the building mere hours before the Wolves FA Cup tie, the settling-in period was made easy by his new Town team-mates.

Rushing from the Sunderland training pitch to sign the loan deal in time, he then spent four hours on the road down to Shropshire before meeting his new colleagues.

"I was there and I had to be prepared for the game on Saturday," he said. "I had to meet all the lads, everything was done so quickly, but obviously the lads made me feel welcome.

"It was actually quite easy to get in and then obviously playing on the Saturday as well was like you know it was a big, big 24 hours."

Salop fans briefly caught a glimpse of their new man in action as Premier League Wolves turned the screw late on at Molineux - so just what can they expect from Ogunsuyi between now and the end of the season?

"Someone that likes to run in behind, someone that likes to shoot whenever, quite direct," he said, before adding of Town's survival hopes: "I'm confident from what I've seen that the lads are already pushing."