Adapting, flexible, set pieces: What Eric Ramsay's West Brom could look like after young coach lands Albion job

Ramsay took training for the first time at Albion on Monday - having completed a move from Minnesota United on Sunday.

It is his first permanent managerial position in England - having previously served as interim boss at Shrewsbury Town in his late 20s.

Elsewhere, a youth coaching role with Chelsea was followed by Ramsay becoming a key part of Manchester United's backroom staff at Old Trafford.

But what can Albion fans expect and how will Ramsay set up at Albion?

There are a whole host of statistics that indicate how Ramsay likes to set up his sides - but words from the man himself indicate just what sort of coach and manager he is.

In a day and age where philosophy and style are the buzzwords of the game - Ramsay looks at it a little differently.