West Brom confirm Eric Ramsay appointment as assistant checks in and contract length confirmed

As exclusively revealed by the Express & Star, Ramsay was owners Bilkul's chief target to replace Ryan Mason, who was axed last week following 10 straight away defeats.

Ramsay has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract until the summer of 2028 and will kickstart his Albion duties on Monday.

The club were able to complete compensation formalities in a straight-forward manner with the workings of a deal understood not to be an issue for the Championship Baggies. Ramsay departs MLS outfit Minnesota after two years at the helm, where he led the unfancied side to successive play-off finishes.

He is joined at The Hawthorns by Minnesota assistant Dennis Lawrence, the former Coventry City coach who represented Wrexham and Swansea in his playing days, as well as Trinidad & Tobago.

Shrewsbury-born Ramsay joins Albion after interim James Morrison led the Baggies to an FA Cup penalty shootout success in Swansea following a lively 2-2 draw.

Ramsay was not at the Swansea.com Stadium, instead watching from afar, and while the Cup tie was largely uninspiring, it showed some battling qualities and ended the miserable run on the road.

New boss Ramsay's first game at the helm will be a Championship contest at home to Middlesbrough.

Albion owner and chairman Shilen Patel flagged the "intensity, organisation and adaptability" behind Ramsay's successes across the pond as key to the attraction.

Patel said: “Throughout our recruitment process, Eric consistently exhibited the qualities to lead and succeed in the world’s most demanding football environment.

“In his time as a head coach, his teams have been characterised by intensity, organisation, and adaptability – all critical for the sustained success and growth that we envision in the short and long term.

“Eric impressed us as a person, a coach, and a fit for our squad. I am pleased to welcome him to The Albion as we work with purpose to seize the opportunities and confront the challenges before us.”

Ramsay takes over a team 18th in the second tier and closer to the division's bottom three than the top six. His first challenge will be to pull the Baggies away from the drop zone.

The head coach - also formerly of Shrewsbury, Chelsea, Manchester United and the Welsh set-up - was close to landing the No.1 role last summer and made the final two candidates before Bilkul appoint Mason from Spurs.

Talks initiated last Tuesday after Mason was dismissed following defeat at Leicester.

"Eric's unique coaching journey has equipped him with significant experience and a deep understanding of English football," said club president Andrew Nestor.

“Eric’s leadership qualities and attention to detail are key traits that stuck out to us, and he has demonstrated an ability to adapt his playing style to get the best from players at his disposal without compromising his football philosophy.

“His recent work as head coach at Minnesota over the past two seasons has reinforced this, having led a squad to perform well beyond expectations against clubs with greater budgets.

"Along with Eric, we are also pleased to have Dennis join him at The Albion. Dennis is an accomplished coach in British football with experience of the Championship and the football landscape in the Midlands. Together they have formed a strong alliance."

Lawrence joins as part of the backroom team with more additions to be confirmed. It is understood former Manchester City defender Andy Morrison is set to join while the positions of existing staff Morrison, Damia Abella and Boaz Myhill are yet to be confirmed.