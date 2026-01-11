FA Cup: Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Shrewsbury after dominant cup win

Sam Johnstone

The goalkeeper had very little to do and was not at fault for the Shrewsbury goal. He was fine with the ball at his feet.

Quiet: 6

Jackson Tchatchoua

This may have been Tchatchoua's last chance to impress, with Lima and R.Gomes fighting for his position, and he did not take it with an uninspiring display.

Uninspiring: 6

Matt Doherty

The experienced defender was solid and relatively untroubled by Shrewsbury, who offered little threat.

Solid: 7

Santi Bueno

S.Bueno dealt with everything in the air and on the floor very well with a physically strong performance.

Strong: 7