"It's been misunderstood" - Wolves boss on striker's form, hat-trick and attitude

The striker, who scored 14 Premier League goals last season, almost made a summer move to Newcastle and has since struggled for Wolves.

Larsen has come under criticism for his performances and fans have been unhappy with his contribution, before his three goals in the 6-1 third round win over Shrewsbury.

Edwards maintains that Larsen's attitude has been spot on throughout this tough period, as he is linked with a move away this month.

"That's not been through lack of commitment or work and that's what's really frustrating," Edwards said.