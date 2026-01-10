"I feel really happy" - Wolves' hat-trick hero opens up on future

The striker is being courted by clubs at home and abroad and is likely to depart in the current transfer window or the summer, with Wolves expected to be relegated to the Championship.

But Larsen was recalled to the team for Wolves' 6-1 FA Cup win over Shrewsbury and he netted three at Molineux, as he brushed off talks over his future.

"There's nothing to say at the moment, I feel really happy," Larsen said.

"I've been struggling this year to find my form and a striker needs to score a lot of goals to play every game.

"I got a little bit of space today and showed everyone I am still scoring goals.

"It was really good for me to show that again."

The striker has come under fire from fans for his form of late, but he maintains he has a good relationship with them.

He added: "They (the fans) mean a lot to me.

"I have got some stick in the last few weeks and months but I understand it. I'm a goalscoring striker that hasn't scored many goals.

"What I've been trying to do is keep going. I know last season was amazing, but that's who I am and hopefully I can go back to that.

"This has been more of a me thing. Obviously the team has to do it right, but I've been pleased for the team in the last few weeks and I've been trying to help from the bench.

"Hopefully soon in the future, I can help again from the start."

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jorgen Strand Larsen scores their side's first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday January 10, 2026.

Wolves are now four unbeaten in all competitions and have advanced to the fourth round of the FA Cup, with the draw to be made on Monday evening.

Larsen believes he - and the team - can both take confidence from the recent run and latest result.

"Every win is nice and we're building on something really good in the past few weeks," he said.

"I'm pleased with the performance. Obviously it's a game we should win, but we know how the cup is and it's tough.

"For them it's obviously a really huge game and we're trying to play our game, and from the first moment we played like we have in the past weeks and did well.

"It obviously gives a little bit of confidence, but we know that we want to continue to take points in the Premier League.

"Every game we can win and score many goals is good for the confidence.

"It's been a few tough weeks, especially from the bench, but personally I'm feeling really confident.

"It's a shame I haven't been able to show it in the past months, but compared to last year I feel so much more happy and adapting to the premier League.

"It's a shame we haven't got that out this year, but hopefully some goals today can help bring that back."

When asked how he stays confident in hard times, Larsen added: "It's really hard but I'm 25 now and have been through many difficult moments.

"I understand the frustration this year but hopefully we can build on something with some wins in the past weeks.

"What's most important is keep believing in yourself and keep trying. In the end it will turn out good."