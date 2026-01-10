Here's what we know about Shrewsbury Town’s latest recruit Trey Ogunsuyi

Ogunsuyi has joined Salop on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old arrives from Premier League side Sunderland, who he joined at the age of 10 and for whom he made his senior debut last year.

Ogunsuyi has featured once for the Black Cats' first team, coming on as a late substitute in an FA Cup defeat to Stoke City in January last year.

A Belgian youth international, Ogunsuyi enjoyed a prolific campaign at academy level last season, scoring 15 goals in 20 appearances across Sunderland's under-18 and under-21 sides.

He spent the first half of the current season on loan at Scottish Premiership side Falkirk. Ogunsuyi made nine league appearances for The Bairns after arriving in August, although only two of those outings were starts, before returning to Sunderland earlier this week.

Born in Bradford, Ogunsuyi is eligible to represent Belgium and Nigeria through ancestry. He has represented Belgium at youth level, making two appearances for the under-19s and four for the under-18s, scoring once.

Sunderland regard the striker as one of the most promising attacking talents to emerge from their academy in recent years. His arrival further strengthens Michael Appleton's attacking options following the loan signing of Iwan Morgan from Brentford earlier this month and the return of Callum Stewart from his loan spell at Brackley Town.

Sunderland academy manager Robin Nicholls said the move presents an important opportunity for the teenager.

He said: "At this stage of his development, this loan is an exciting opportunity for Trey to earn minutes in an EFL environment.

"Shrewsbury are facing an important period and like us, they believe he can make an immediate impact.

"His previous loan at Falkirk provided a valuable taste of senior football, and it tested him in more ways than what can be seen on the pitch. Now, we look forward to seeing him rise to this next challenge."