14 of the best pictures as Wolves fire in six goals on way to FA Cup progression against struggling Shrewsbury Town

Wolves continued their upturn in form with a 6-1 battering of League Two strugglers Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

By Jonny Drury
Published

Wolves were 3-1 up at half time and pressed home their advantage - bagging two goals late in the game to complete the scoring.

It was a comfortable victory for Wolves - and here is a selection of the best pictures as Wolves warmed their fans up in the snowy conditions:

Wolves fans head to the ground in the snowy conditions (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
The match went ahead despite snowy conditions outside the ground (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Jorgen Strand Larsen scored a hattrick for Wolves (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Jorgen Stand Larsen flicks in the opener (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Wolves celebrate their second goal
Action from Wolves' clash with Shrewsbury Town
Thumbs up from Jhon Arias after he got amongst the goals
A wink from the hat-trick hero (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
All smiles from Wolves boss Rob Edwards (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Delight for Rodrigo Gomes after his goalscoring return Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Rob Edwards with a thumbs up to the crowd after the victory (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Jorgen Strand Larsen and Santi Bueno celebrate the victory (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
More celebrations for Tolo Arokodare (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Delight as Wolves put in another (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
A delighted Rob Edwards (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
