14 of the best pictures as Wolves fire in six goals on way to FA Cup progression against struggling Shrewsbury Town
Wolves continued their upturn in form with a 6-1 battering of League Two strugglers Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.
By Jonny Drury
Wolves were 3-1 up at half time and pressed home their advantage - bagging two goals late in the game to complete the scoring.
It was a comfortable victory for Wolves - and here is a selection of the best pictures as Wolves warmed their fans up in the snowy conditions: