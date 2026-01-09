Wolves change training time due to Storm Goretti

Storm Goretti hit the West Midlands hard on Thursday evening with freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall, meaning Wolves chose to move their Friday training to the afternoon as club staff painstakingly cleared snow off the pitches.

Technical director Matt Jackson was among staff helping to shovel snow at Compton, while staff at Molineux were also getting the stadium ready for Saturday's FA Cup clash with Shrewsbury, with snow ploughs clearing walkways around the stadium and gritting surfaces. Safety and security staff, as well as members of the fan services team, were also helping ground staff at Molineux.

Head coach Edwards also had to take his daughter to hospital at 4am on Friday in an unexpected turn of events.

"With all the weather that was forecast, we shifted training to a different time, giving the lads time to get here, hopefully safely," Edwards said.

"I just want to say a big thank you to all our ground staff and everyone that's just helped clear the pitch as well, because they've just spent about five hours, I think, clearing the pitch for us to be able to train.

"A huge thank you and well done to those guys. I've just been over to see them all now and say thank you personally, because that means a lot.

"We're able to train (because of their help clearing the pitch), or we'd have to go inside the arena. But we're able to go out on the grass, which is great."

The head coach added: "I was in A&E at 4am this morning with my daughter.

"She's fine, everything's all right. That's an interesting place at 4am!

"I didn't get in as early as I'd like to have been this morning. But the guys have done some great work out there getting the pitch ready."

Despite temperatures plummeting and the country coming to a standstill, struggling Wolves have gained some momentum with a three-match unbeaten run.

That has come with the experiment of a midfield three, including attackers Jhon Arias and Mateus Mane as number eights.

Edwards is pleased with the system and hinted he will continue to use it, even when making changes to his starting XI.

"We played this shape in the first game against Crystal Palace when we came in," he said.

"We have changed in-game to a back four, but we're probably best suited at the moment as a three or a five. But the top part of the team might change and tweak, which it has done throughout our time here so far. So I don't see that as too much of a change.

"Obviously, personnel-wise, there's been a couple of little changes and that's maybe what's caught people's attention a little bit more, more so than the shape.

"But we'll always try and pick what's right for the team and to try and win games of football. We've certainly got something at the moment where we feel there's some consistency there.

"Whoever comes in the team, there's a clear way, which is important."