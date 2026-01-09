His stint at the club may have only lasted 77 games across two seasons. But Pereira's magic fired Albion to the Premier League under Slaven Bilic.

Despite Albion going down, Pereira finished as the club's top goalscorer with some memorable strikes in an otherwise disappointing campaign.

His exit from Albion came to a messy conclusion and he was sold to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia for a fee in the region of £15m.

He had a loan spell in Abu Dhabi and then moved to Brazil on loan with Cruzeiro - before the move was made permanent.

Now reports have emerged that he may well be on his way back to Europe.

He is entering the final six months of his contract in Brazil - and it is anticipated that he won't sign a new deal, and is instead keen on a move back to Europe.

According to reports he has been offered to a number of clubs, including two of the big clubs in Greece.



