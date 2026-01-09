Robbie Savage drops big Harry Whitwell future hint with West Brom young star set to feature in FA Cup clash

Whitwell netted twice in 23 appearances for the National League side - and was hailed by the Rovers supporters after arriving in the summer.

But Albion have activated a recall option in the deal meaning Whitwell will return and owing to FA Cup rule changes, he is in line to feature in Albion's clash with Swansea City on Sunday.

Discussing the return of Whitwell, Rovers boss Savage explained that the Albion youngster is an example to young players looking for experience in first team football.

And he dropped a hint that suggests Whitwell could well play a part in Albion's Championship campaign this season - rather than heading out on loan elsewhere.

"I am proud of a young man who believed in us and his development," said former Premier League midfielder Savage.

"And it would have really hurt if West Brom had called him back and sent him out on loan to a League One or Two side.

Harry Whitwell back in training with Albion following his return from Forest Green (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"It would have been disappointing and I don't think he would have done that, he would have wanted to stay because he loved it.

"At the moment now he is going back to be involved in the West Brom first team. As much as we would have loved to have kept but we have done our job because he is so highly rated.

"It is a great moment for him and his family and we're getting recognised as a club that develops young players.

"So young players watching, Harry Whitwell is an example to them. He was playing under 21 football and had made one first team appearance, he was on the fringes.

"Now he goes back to be involved in the FA Cup this weekend and the Championship going forward. So it shows young fringe players are big clubs that we can help you."