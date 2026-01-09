Re-igniting Isaac Price and the away answers: Four big issues for West Brom's new head coach to sort out

With Eric Ramsay set to take over at Albion, replacing Ryan Mason who was axed on Tuesday with Albion sitting 18th in the Championship - the incoming Baggies chief has a task on his hands.

The club are currently in their lowest position in the pyramid since the late 1990s under Brian Little - and have lost ten away games on the bounce.

There are problems that need fixing - but what are the biggest tasks facing the new Baggies head coach?

Only way has to be up

Albion's league position is the biggest problem facing the incoming head coach at the moment.

They need early results to turn things around and get Albion moving in the right direction.

A few results will not only pull Albion up towards the middle of the table - it could well leave them within touching distance of the play-offs, with how tight the league is.