New man at the helm for Ludlow Town - non-league previews

​Former assistant boss Waldron stepped up to the managerial hot-seat just before Christmas after Sean Evans decided to step down.

And now after guiding Town to successive victories, Waldron has confirmed he will be in charge for the remainder of their Hellenic League Division One campaign.

"I will do it to the end of the season and then the club will review everything then,” said Waldron.

"I have been involved in Ludlow now for coming up to 10 years. I love the club and I am just happy to keep it going, make sure it's ticking over and then we can review it all at the end of the season.”

Ludlow boss Chris Waldron

Having overseen a 5-1 win at Wellington on December 27, Waldron saw Town follow that up with a 2-1 success away to play-off hopefuls Newent last weekend in one of the few games to take place.

They do not have a game this weekend, with the non-league programme braced for the fallout from Storm Goretti.

In Northern One West, Shifnal Town are due to host fellow play-off chasers Chasetown, while Whitchurch Alport will be hoping to build on their Boxing Day success at Uttoxeter Town in the Midland Premier.

Meanwhile, AFC Bridgnorth will be determined to show their true colours when they host Midland League Division One title favourites Knowle this weekend.

​The Crown Meadow men have made encouraging strides this season under boss Jack Griffiths and still harbour hopes of making a play-off push during the second half of the campaign.

But they had a day to forget at Knowle – who sit second in the table, one point behind leaders Sutton United but with four games in hand – in August when they crashed to a 7-0 defeat.

"We played them on the Bank Holiday and for 20 minutes we were the better team, but then once the first goal went in, our heads went down," said boss Jack Griffiths. “They are a good team, but we will set up as best we can and try to get something out the game.

"I know they are a good team, but anybody is beatable on the day, and we usually pick it up against better teams as we have done against Gornal this season.”

And in North West Counties League Division One South, mid-table Allscott Heath host second-placed Eccleshall, second-bottom Haughmond are at home to fourth-placed Stockport Georgians, Market Drayton Town visit Cammell Laird 1907 in a mid-table clash and third-bottom Shawbury United go to leaders Runcorn Town. Telford Town are without a match.