Ladies and girls take centre stage at cricket awards

The event was held in front of a packed audience at The Shropshire Golf Centre in Muxton, Telford.

A separate women's and girls' awards night had already been held in the autumn, but these awards were a mixture of the Shropshire ECB Cricket Collective Awards and some of the leading award winners of the year.

The awards were announced by former Cricket Shropshire Women & Girls Officer Katie Rushton, and her successor Naomi Payne, and were presented by Director of Women & Girls’ Cricket Rachel Mullard-Wilson.

Girls Club of the Year

Allscott Heath CC

Naomi said: “Allscott Heath are this year are the standout girls club of the season.

"The club have spent countless hours over the last two years driving the success of the girls and they’ve shone brightly this season.

“Not only have they welcomed new girls with open arms, the club and their set of dedicated coaches and volunteers have helped develop those individuals and drive them in new directions – contributing to a number of inclusions in our county program and league wins in our U11 Incrediball and U13 hardball league.

“We thoroughly look forward to seeing where this club goes in the future.”

Women’s Club of the Year

Oswestry CC

Katie said: “After yet another very successful season - picking up both county league trophies for the second-year running - this club continues to thrive in their environment and are now fully rooted in the women and girls’ cricket community.

“With a whole host of talented individuals, including some stand out youngsters who have gone on to wear the Cricket Shropshire badge, they have formed a tightknit bond on and off the field, which most certainly contributes towards their success.”

The Metro Bank Champion of Girls Cricket

Dan Barton (Madeley)

“Dan has been the driving force behind girls’ cricket at Madeley this season, proudly launching the club’s very first girls’ team, " said Naomi.

“His passion and commitment shine through in every session - coaching the girls separately each week before they join the mixed training, ensuring they develop confidence and skills in both settings.

“Thanks to Dan’s encouragement, several of the older girls have progressed to train and even play with the ladies’ team, showing the strength of the pathway he’s building.

“From organising fixtures and training to cheering them on every step of the way, Dan has been the team’s biggest supporter and a true champion for girls’ cricket at Madeley.”

Growing the Game

Kelly Daniels (Sentinel)

Naomi said: “Kelly has worked tirelessly over the past two seasons to organise girls’ fixtures at Sentinel, from U11s through to U16s.

“Coordinating players and matches around an already packed fixture list is no easy task, yet Kelly handles it with dedication and determination.

"She truly is an unsung hero - quietly ensuring everything runs smoothly.”