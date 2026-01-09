It's an honour to captain The New Saints - Ryan Brobbel

The match against Colwyn Bay is the final phase one fixture of the season for Craig Harrison’s side before the league splits into the top six and bottom six for the final months of the campaign.

Saints moved four points clear of Connah’s Quay Nomads at the top of the table following Tuesday night’s 2-1 home victory over Bala Town.

Brobbel, handed the captain’s armband in the absence of the injured Danny Redmond, struck a late winner to deliver three more points.Brobbel, who also claimed an assist for the game’s opening goal when his corner was turned home by Rory Holden, was pleased to be asked to step up to captain the side.

“It’s obviously an honour, but obviously we are missing Reddo as well,” said Brobbel. "He’s obviously a big player. He’s been here for years, like myself, so I’m happy to step in and be captain when I’m called upon, but obviously would like to have Reddo back as well.”

On his fine winner against Bala, an overhead kick from within the six-yard box, Brobbel added: “It’s just the way the ball well and I just thought I had one thing in my mind, just to try and direct it goalwards, and luckily it’s gone in.”

Fifth-placed Colwyn Bay, tonight’s visitors to Park Hall, signed central defender Ryan Astles from TNS earlier this week. Astles joined Saints from Southport in 2020 and made more than 150 appearances for the club.

The points were shared from a 1-1 draw when Saints travelled to Colwyn Bay in August.

