"He's really committed" - Wolves boss has his say on interest in striker

West Ham and Nottingham Forest are two of several teams that have expressed interest in signing the striker, as Wolves brace themselves for bids this month.

The club could sanction his sale for the right price, with them likely to be relegated this season, but Edwards says the Norwegian is focused on earning his place back in the team after being dropped for Tolu Arokodare.

"I haven't thought about that at all," Edwards said when asked about the prospect of Larsen leaving.

"He's our player and I'm really enjoying working with Jorgen.

"I thought he came on the other night and affected the game in a brilliant way.

"His mentality, his mindset is really strong. It's been probably a difficult period for him with lots going on.

"But he keeps saying to me the same thing, he's really committed and he's just desperate to get back in the team and wants the fight to get in the team.

"So I haven't thought about that (Larsen leaving), and until such a time comes where there's any sort of decision to be made, so it doesn't matter.

"He's a good footballer, that's why there's interest in him. I understand that, but at the moment he's our player and that's all I'm thinking about."

Wolves have yet to make any signings now that the transfer window is open, but Edwards is not worried and expects it to take time.

"No, I don't think many teams have," Edwards added when asked if he was concerned at a lack of additions.

"January is always difficult, so it's not concerning.

"We obviously want to make that impact and we've talked about that a lot.

"People are working really hard to try and affect things, but also, it's not straightforward, especially in January.

"It's not as simple as, 'right, we want you, let's get it done', there's lots of parties involved and also there's so many dynamics to a transfer in football.

"Things can take time, which I know is probably frustrating for probably supporters who want immediate things to be done.

"I get it, we would all love that, but it's just not the world that we're in, unfortunately."