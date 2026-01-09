Dubbed the 'secret weapon' during his time at Manchester United - Ramsay's rise from university coach to MLS boss by the time he reached his early 30s has been impressive.

He was in charge of an EFL club in Shrewsbury Town at the age of just 27 - and has held high level coaching roles at both Chelsea and Manchester United.

And the plaudits have come from all angles for a coach who has been highly rated within the game for a very long time.

The youngest British coach to receive a UEFA Pro License, Ramsay's big break into the spotlight came when he was brought in to Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021.

On the recommendation of current Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, who worked with Ramsay at Loughborough University, Ramsay went in as a set piece coach before becoming a first team coach.

When he was brought in, Solskjaer said: "We've been fortunate enough to convince Eric Ramsay to come and join the best club in the world and in the country.

"He’s a very highly rated coach who is going to be working with individuals and in charge of set-plays as well.

Ramsay during his time at United

“We’re excited. He’s young, fresh and with new ideas, an innovative coach we know from before. Kieran [McKenna] knows him really well from Loughborough, so we’re very pleased with that.”

You only need to google the name Eric Ramsay to find out how highly he is held by a lot in the game.

When other coaches were moved on he remained at United under both Ralf Rangnick and then Erik ten Hag. It was under ten Hag when he decided to leave for Minnesota United - but such was his important to United, the Dutchman tried to persuade him to stay.

At United, it was understood he was able to build a superb rapport with the players because of his ability to speak foreign languages.

It has been reported on a number of occasions that players such as Casemiro were particularly fond of Ramsay because of his ability to hold conversations with foreign players.

His plaudits go back way further than United though - back to where it all began at university. He served as number two to McKenna for Loughborough's team, having been brought in by professor Chris Cushion.

Speaking back in 2023, the professor said: "Eric is a really clever, switched-on guy, but he’s able to communicate with players in an authentic way.

Alongside Darren Fletcher and Erik ten Hag during his time at United (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"There’s a lot of intelligence behind there, but he doesn’t talk down, he just communicates effectively and that’s really important when you’re coaching, as you need to pitch the message to the people who are standing in front of you."

He was described by former Wales boss Rob Page as 'one of the best young coaches in football,' having been brought into the Welsh set up for a short period.

And he made a lasting impression from his days at Shrewsbury Town - where he had a brief spell as interim boss.

He was retained by Sam Ricketts during his time in charge - who has always been full of praise for Ramsay. He explained: "His personality is the big thing.

“He’s a people person.

“He’s a very rounded individual who won’t be fazed by anything but who will be very attentive and detail-driven in everything he does.”