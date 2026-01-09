FA Cup: Wolves v Shrewsbury - who's out and who's a doubt
Wolves' first FA Cup clash this season comes at home to Shrewsbury tomorrow.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
The League Two side make the short trip to Molineux hoping for an upset, but who could be available for Rob Edwards to select for Wolves?
Rodrigo Gomes - 75% chance
The head coach said earlier in the week that he hoped R.Gomes would be available to make his return in the cup tomorrow.
The 22-year-old has been sidelined since the end of October after having surgery on a groin injury.
Edwards said: "Rodrigo will be able to be part of the matchday squad, which is great for us.