FA Cup: Wolves v Shrewsbury preview - Rotation needed but Wolves must avoid cup upset

The Premier League's bottom club have had a torrid campaign but, now three games unbeaten, they have found some momentum to cling on to.

Salop, following their relegation from League One last season, have had a tough time in League Two and find themselves in a relegation battle of their own.

Michael Appleton's side have lost four on the spin in the fourth tier and have not won since mid-November.

They are in their worst moment for some time and Wolves are in their best moment of the season, meaning it is incumbent on Rob Edwards' side to prove their top flight prowess at Molineux.

It could still be a banana skin of a fixture, however, if Wolves do not approach it correctly and Edwards' team selection will be fascinating.

He will need to rest some players after a gruelling set of Premier League fixtures, but it also offers an opportunity for others.