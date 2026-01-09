Controversial decision over red card in Wolves clash with Everton confirmed as 'embarrassing' comment made
Everton have been left 'surprised and disappointed' after an appeal against a red card handed out to Michael Keane in their draw with Wolves has been rejected.
Kane was sent off for pulling the hair of Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare in Wednesday's draw - following a VAR review.
The decision has caused much debate among fans and pundits - as Everton appealed the decision.
However it has been rejected - with the club left surprised by the decision.
Everton boss David Moyes was speaking at a press conference ahead of the FA Cup shortly after the decision - and said he felt 'embarrassed' for the VAR officials.
He said: "Hugely disappointed. Hugely surprised. I'm probably more angry with the panel who thought that was the case. I have to question the three. I know who the three are and I'm amazed they in some way didn't overturn it.
"We saw last night that it's OK to throw a ball at somebody, it's OK to push and pick up someone with a bad injury. But that a little pull of someone's hair, accidentally, means a three-game ban is quite extraordinary for me."
"Three games for what shouldn't have been any games. I'm more embarrassed for whoever was on VAR. This is a young referee doing only his third or fourth game and VAR gave him a terrible decision. They shouldn't have got involved at all.
"Embarrassed for them, looking to find the smallest things. I don't think anybody would have paid any interest in it anyway [if not picked up]."