"We've seen a lot of good qualities" - Wolves boss' verdict on Pedro Lima

Upon his return from loan at Porto, Wolves were planning to assess the 19-year-old before potentially sending him out on loan again this month.

But as Wolves chased a winner at Everton, Edwards brought the Brazilian on and as per the loan rules he now cannot play for another club this season.

"The last couple of days he's impressed us so much with his crossing ability," Edwards said on Lima.

"That was why in the last five minutes we got him on and I just had a feeling that we might get one out to him and he might be able to put one in.

"We've seen a lot of good qualities, technically he's very good. So we're looking forward to working with him now."

Pedro Lima (Photo by Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Wolves are now three games unbeaten and in their best moment of the season so far, but remain bottom of the Premier League and odds on to be relegated.