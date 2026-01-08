West Brom manager search latest amid Eric Ramsay interest - as Bilkul search for third boss in 12 months

Albion axed Ryan Mason on Tuesday after an ill-fated 27 game spell in charge at the club - which ended in defeat at Leicester on Monday, their tenth straight away defeat.

The latest loss has left them sitting in 18th place - as the club's owners Bilkul search for their third permanent manager in the space of just over 12 months.

As exclusively reported by the Express & Star on Wednesday - British coach Eric Ramsay is being viewed by Albion as a candidate.

The Shrewsbury born boss who hails from Oswestry has seen his stock rise in recent years - and is widely regarded as one of the best British coaches around.

A youth coach with Swansea City, Shrewsbury Town and Chelsea, he was a key part of the backroom staff at Manchester United and the Welsh national team - before landing his first role as a number one with MLS side Minnesota.

He has impressed in the US - and has constantly been linked with jobs in England, including the Albion position. In the summer it is understood he was one of the final two candidates before Ryan Mason was appointed.

He is currently odds on favourite with the bookmakers to land the job - while other names have been linked with the job.

England under 21 boss Lee Carsley is second favourite - while former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has now come in at third favourite.

It is understood the Baggies are unlikely to hold talks with the out-of-work former Southampton and Rangers boss Russell Martin, while a move for ex-head coach Carlos Corberan - under pressure at Valencia - is viewed as a non-starter.

Bilkul have previously admired England under-21 boss Carsley, the two-time European champion, who could be open to a move into senior club management.

Michael Carrick, out of work since he was sacked by Middlesbrough last summer, is highly-regarded but is currently linked with a caretaker stint at Old Trafford.