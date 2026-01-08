The seven metre tall signpost sits at the summit of Bradnor Hill which at 1,284 feet (391 metres) above sea level is the highest 18 hole golf course in England.

The post now features the names of four United Kingdom and one United States of America course.

Named are Wentworth in England, St Andrews in Scotland, Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Royal Porthcawl in Wales and Augusta National in Georgia, USA.

They are probably the most well-known golf courses in the country and all are used in professional golf tournaments as prestigious courses.

They were chosen by the Kington Golf Club Centenary committee for that reason. Augusta National is where the masters in golf is played and any golfer would love to play that course.

Centenary Chair Niki Scott said: “The Centenary committee have been working hard and have a number of projects and events lined up for 2026.

“We are extremely pleased with the success of this first Centenary project and I would personally like to thank all those involved.

The signpost has been very well received by our members.”

