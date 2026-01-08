Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Everton after comeback draw
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following the draw with Everton.
Plus
By Liam Keen
Published
Jose Sa
The goalkeeper came for crosses well and commanded his box like he has done in recent weeks.
Commanding: 6
Jackson Tchatchoua
The defender is too negative in his passing and carrying of the ball and it can be frustrating to watch.
Negative: 5
Yerson Mosquera
Mosquera sometimes gets himself involved in some silly situations at times, but he does have ability and is a fighter.
Silly: 6
Santi Bueno
S.Bueno was beaten a bit too easily in the air at times but recovered in the second half.
Beaten: 6