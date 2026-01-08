Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Everton after comeback draw

Jose Sa

The goalkeeper came for crosses well and commanded his box like he has done in recent weeks.

Commanding: 6

Jackson Tchatchoua

The defender is too negative in his passing and carrying of the ball and it can be frustrating to watch.

Negative: 5

Yerson Mosquera

Mosquera sometimes gets himself involved in some silly situations at times, but he does have ability and is a fighter.

Silly: 6

Santi Bueno

S.Bueno was beaten a bit too easily in the air at times but recovered in the second half.

Beaten: 6