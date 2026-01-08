Liam Keen comment: A missed opportunity but more momentum for Wolves with another point

But as the Toffees ended the game with nine men, it could have been all three points for Rob Edwards' men on their travels.

Missed opportunity

Wolves were not quite at it in the first half and deservedly found themselves behind, as they struggled to contain the hosts from set pieces.

But Edwards made a half-time change by bringing Andre on, that gave Wolves more control, and they found an equaliser.

A point would have been a decent result at that point, but it feels like somewhat of a missed opportunity when Everton suffered from two red cards and Wolves played the best part of 10 minutes against nine men.

Unfortunately, everything was too forced and hurried from the visitors and they did not take their time to work the ball from side to side and break Everton down.

However, a magnificent save from Jordan Pickford did deny Hugo Bueno his moment of the season with an effort from distance.