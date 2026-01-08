"His energy is infectious" - Wolves boss excited about Rodrigo Gomes' return

The 22-year-old, who can play as either a winger or wing-back, has been sidelined since late October after having surgery on a groin injury.

Edwards confirmed he is in contention to face Salop in the FA Cup at Molineux and the head coach had nothing but praise for Gomes' attitude and application.

"Straight away with him being around, his smile is infectious, his energy is infectious," Edwards said.

"I'm all about that and with the position that we're in right now, we need as much of that as we can get.