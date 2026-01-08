George Nurse departs Shrewsbury Town by mutual consent in latest January transfer window move

The former Bristol City left back joined the club back in 2021 - but endured an injury ravaged time at the Croud Meadow.

He played 53 times during his first season - but from then on in it was a different story.

Nurse played 13 games the following season before a knee injury ruled him out for the first of the campaign.

He did not play the following season and this season he has had two loan spells away from the club - at Yeovil and Solihull Moors.

Manager Michael Appleton had already said Nurse's future would be away from the club - and now it has been confirmed that he has departed by mutual consent.

In a statement, the club said: "Everyone at Shrewsbury Town wishes Nursey and his family the very best for the future and we thank him for all his efforts during his four-and-a-half years with us."