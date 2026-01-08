Fresh Eric Ramsay developments as West Brom make move in search for Ryan Mason successor

The 34-year-old, widely regarded as one of the best young British coaches in the game, is currently in charge at the MLS side, having joined from Manchester United.

He was part of the United's backroom staff and prior to that had held roles at Swansea, Chelsea and Shrewsbury, with Ramsay having had an interim spell in charge of the latter at just 27.

He made the move across to the US having turned down advances from EFL clubs - but it seems a return to England may be getting ever closer.

Albion have held talks with the Welshman, who has also had coaching roles with the Wales national team, about becoming the club's new head coach.

It is not known how advanced they currently are - but talks have been held.

It comes after Albion held an interest in Ramsay back in the summer - with the young coach understood to have been in the final two candidates before Albion opted for former Spurs man Mason.