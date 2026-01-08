Eric Ramsay was an option for Albion back in the summer - before they decided to push ahead with bringing in Ryan Mason.

But six months in and with Albion hovering close to the Championship relegation zone - it looks like they are again making a move for a man who has long been regarded as one of the best young coaches in Britain.

But who is Eric Ramsay, the man who left England behind to start his managerial career in the US?

Always coaching

Born in Shrewsbury and brought up on the Mid Wales border - Ramsay started out as a player in local football and spent time playing in the academy set up for The New Saints, the only domestic Welsh professional football club.

As a player he featured in the country's top division - the Cymru Premier, for Welshpool Town.

But coaching has always been at the forefront of Ramsay's mind. Despite his talent as a player, he turned to coaching, and explained in an interview earlier this year that he began at the age of around 14 or 15, having realised he probably wouldn't make it as a professional footballer.