Two award nominations for AFC Telford United

The Bucks won four, drew one and only lost one to close out their 2025 - form that has seen them climb the National League North table and reach the fourth round of the FA Trophy.

That has bagged boss Kevin Wilkin a manager-of-the-month nomination, where he will go up against South Shields' Ian Watson, the duo of Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley at Radcliffe, and Adam Murray of Kidderminster Harriers - the only side to defeat Telford in December.

Alongside that, record AFC goalscorer Matty Stenson is up for player of the month, having scored five times in six matches across the month.

South Shields, Radcliffe and Kidderminster Harriers make up the remaining shortlist again - with Paul Blackett, Michael Afuye and Reece Devine nominated.

A panel made up of footballer-turned-pundit Aaron Mclean, the Non-League Paper's Matt Badcock and the National League's Tom Scott will select the winners, to be announced next week.