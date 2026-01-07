Rob Edwards remains firm on Wolves' January plans

Clubs have been circling for some of Wolves' bigger players, including Jorgen Strand Larsen, Joao Gomes and Andre, and Wolves are keen to do some business this month.

Due to Premier League squad restrictions, they will need to sell a non-homegrown player to make room to bring another in, as they prepare to make changes to the squad amid the likelihood they are relegated to the Championship.

Wolves now have four points from the last two games but Edwards says he remains steadfast in his transfer plans.

"I want to freshen things up, we do as a football club, we recognise that there's a need to try and make a few changes," he said.

"We're working hard to try and do that, but there's certainly been a bit of an upturn in form with a few people as well, which is really welcome.

"But it's not like in one window we're able to have 20 out and 15 in, or something mad like that, we can't.