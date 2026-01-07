Market Drayton Town striker checks out to travel as boss plots way forward

Preece scored eight goals this term but was scheduled to feature for the final time for the Gingerbread Men in Saturday's home clash against Sandbach, which fell to the weather.

But the frontman, who only returned to the club in October, is set to head off travelling until April and will not be involved in the rest of the North West Counties First Division South campaign.

Dawson has started his recruitment drive to replace Preece with additions set to follow.

"Sam Preece is going travelling," Dawson said. "Saturday would have been his last game for us. He's going from now until April, essentially.

"So we need another forward option at least. I think we need another wide player. Obviously we've got Raul (Bisong), who's fantastic. But it's a bit inconsistent with him, travelling in from Loughborough.

"We need a number nine to come in and compete. We're definitely on the lookout. I think we've probably got one in the pipeline and maybe a loan opportunity as well.

"I think over the coming weeks, there will probably be a couple that we add and bring in."

Dawson added: "We've got Harry Minshall in our squad who can step up to that No.9 role and do really well.

"He's probably less of a goalscorer, and he won't mind me saying that, but he links the play really, really well.

"He holds the ball really well and brings other people into play. I don't think it's any coincidence that Dan Holdcroft our wide player's best scoring form came in when Harry was playing at the start of the season."

Preece is Drayton's second leading scorer after 11-goal Holdcroft but Town were well aware of his prior travel commitments before he returned to the club late last year.

Dawson's side, who sit 12th, are next in action away to Birkenhead side Cammell Laird, who sit directly beneath them in the standings.

The First Division South fell almost entirely to the big freeze last weekend - with Cammell Laird's 1-0 home defeat the only fixture to beat the conditions.

Dawson has a fully fit squad to select from for the trip to the banks of the Mersey on the Wirral.

Last weekend's clash against Sandbach was controversially postponed just 30 minutes before kick-off.

It had initially been green-lighted in the morning by the referee via video link before the officials gave the thumbs up in-person at Greenfields.

But, after both squads started to warm up and spectators entered, the call was made to postponed the clash due to the pitch being frozen in areas, notably near one corner flag.

Town boss Dawson had no real complaints about the overall decision, though was keen for the game to take place.

"It was a bit bizarre really, and frustrating," added the manager. "Obviously the club had got a full set of volunteers there at that point. We'd got people through the gate, got food that we'd defrosted.

"I'd say nine-tenths of the pitch was playable."