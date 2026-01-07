Brobbel strikes to extend The New Saints' lead at the top

Beaten 3-1 at second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads on New Year’s Eve, Saints needed a positive reaction in Tuesday night’s rearranged home match against Bala Town.

A fine goal from Ryan Brobbel proved to be decisive as TNS emerged 2-1 winners in a match that had twice previously been postponed owing to a frozen pitch during the festive season.

Rory Holden had earlier broke the deadlock for Saints early in the second half, but second-bottom Bala quickly equalised when Nelson Digbeu applied the finishing touch to a corner.

“Yes, obviously we’re pleased with a win,” said TNS head coach Harrison. "We’re disappointed with the result in the previous game against Connah’s Quay, so it was just important that we won the game.

“I thought we played reasonably well. I thought we were a lot, lot better. We passed the ball really well, we created opportunities.

“Obviously, disappointed in the set play, but in fairness they’ve got a very big team and today through injuries or illness we didn’t have the biggest team, so we just had to get on with it and defend the set plays as best we could.”

Following a goalless first half, Saints moved ahead within six minutes of the restart as Brobbel’s corner was turned home at the far post by Holden.

Bala were soon level just two minutes later after TNS were unable to clear a corner and Digbeu made it 1-1.

Saints pushed for a winner and were rewarded nine minutes from time when Brobbel was on target with a fine overhead kick from close range.

On the contribution of skipper Brobbel, Harrison added: “He’s got an assist for the first goal and he’s scored the second goal.”

Saints host Colwyn Bay in their final phase one fixture of the JD Cymru Premier season on Friday (7.45pm).

