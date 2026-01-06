'Worst since the late 1990s': How Ryan Mason's win ratio compares to other West Brom managers

The Baggies boss departed on Tuesday morning with Albion sitting in their worst league position since the late 1990s.

Their record run of ten away defeats brought an end to his 26 league games and one cup outing in charge of the Baggies.

The statistics outline the position the club are in and how Mason's time at Albion played out.

But how does it rank with those who have come before him?

From Mason's 26 league games in charge, he departs his first permanent managerial role with a 33.33 per cent win ratio, winning a third of his games in charge.

When compared with managers of recent years, there are a host that have a lower ratio than him.

Ryan Mason (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The man he replaced did in Tony Mowbray, but when you look at managers who had more than 20 games - the names that sit below Mason are from Albion's time in the Premier League.

Sam Allardyce, Alan Irvine, Steve Clarke and Tony Pulis all have a lower win ratio.

This is Albion's worst position since the 1990s and you have to go back to the end of that decade to find a manager who had a lower win percentage than Mason in the Championship.

That man is Brian Little, who picked up just eight wins from 41 games in charge and ended his time at Albion with a win ratio of just 19.51 per cent.

Prior to that Ray Hartford had better statistics, with Mason having similar numbers to both Alan Buckley and Bobby Gould, going back to the early 90s.