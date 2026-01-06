Wolves to assess Pedro Lima ahead of potential second loan

The 19-year-old returned from a loan at Porto this week, where he played nine times for the B team in the second tier of Portuguese football, but did not feature for the first team.

Lima has travelled with the Wolves first team for the clash against Everton, but head coach Edwards admits he could yet leave on loan again before the window closes.

Wrexham, as well as other Championship and League One clubs, previously expressed an interest in signing Lima and he could get a loan in English football for the rest of this season.

When asked for the plan on Lima's future, Edwards said: "We'll see. I had a quick chat with him today.