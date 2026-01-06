West Brom make Ryan Mason sacking decision after recording breaking run of defeats

The decision came following Monday night’s gut-wrenching stoppage-time defeat at Leicester which kept the Baggies marooned down in 18th in the Championship.

It also made it six defeats in eight.Mason’s assisted Nigel Gibbs and Sam Pooley have also been relieved of their duties.

The decision was made by owner Shilen Patel and club president Andrew Nestor.First-team coach James Morrison will take Sunday’s FA Cup tie at Swansea as the club prepare an appointment in time for the next league game against Middlesbrough on January 16.

