'Right call but too late': West Brom fans have their say on Ryan Mason sacking and make director of football point
The response from the away end told the full story at Leicester on Monday as chants of 'we want Mason out' were sung by the Baggies supporters.
By Jonny Drury
Fans had long lost patience - but the full away end turning on Mason signalled the beginning of the end.
Many had long been calling for him to go and they finally got their wish as he was sacked on Tuesday.
Here is some of the response from the Albion fanbase to the news: