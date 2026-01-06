Gary O'Neil set for first managerial role since Wolves exit in surprise European move

The former Bournemouth boss was axed by Wolves in late 2024 following a bad run of results and has been out of work ever since.

He was close to making a sensational return to Molineux earlier this season after Vitor Pereira, the man who replaced him, was sacked following a winless start to the season.

Despite being close to finalising personal terms - O'Neil decided against making a move back to Wolves.

He was then linked with taking over at Championship Norwich City - where he spent time as a player.

But earlier this week he emerged as a surprise contender to the job at Ligue 1 side Strasbourg - with fellow English coach Liam Rosenior set to make a move to Chelsea.

Rosenior's stock has continued to rise in France with the club sitting seventh in the table it was confirmed on Tuesday that the former full back has now taken over at Stamford Bridge.

That has paved the way for the French club to push ahead with bringing O'Neil. A deal in principle has now been agreed for the ex-Wolves chief with contracts set to be finalised.