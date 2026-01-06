"For all of us there is hope" - Wolves defender not giving up on survival

A first half hammering of the Hammers secured all three points for the first time in the Premier League this season and took Wolves to within 12 points of safety.

They are still odds on to be relegated, but Krejci is prepared to fight until it is mathematically impossible and has belief they can turn it around.

"For all of us there is hope," the summer signing said.

"We still believe, this is also why we get to this point, because I think we don't believe we will still struggle and we don't see the energy on these things and because we believe, we get four points from the last two games.

"If we continue and build on it, we can get more.