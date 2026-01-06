Fan column: Wolves' Mateus Mane has the world at his feet

The Status Quo tune blared through the PA system at Molineux to signal a Wolves’ victory; the lyrics a touch repetitive but a tad difficult to remember as we hadn’t heard them for a while.

The celebrations a little over the top but understandable; the relief throughout the stadium palpable.

Amidst the debris of this debacle of a season, a young newcomer, a guy without inhibition and a refreshing determination to express himself gave the long-suffering fans something to feel proud about.

He happily cavorted around the pitch at the end, soaking up the adulation knowing full well that he belonged at this level and showing not a jot of the nervous introspection that has bedevilled so many of our players all season long.